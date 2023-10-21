Signaturefd LLC Has $150.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $150,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $180.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.43 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.