Signaturefd LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,136 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

