Signaturefd LLC Has $276.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,095,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,176 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.1% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $276,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

