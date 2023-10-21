Signaturefd LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLD opened at $183.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

