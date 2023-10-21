Signaturefd LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after buying an additional 10,895,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,574,000 after buying an additional 499,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,888,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

