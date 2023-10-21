Signaturefd LLC Has $59.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $59,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 557,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

