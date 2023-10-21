Signaturefd LLC Purchases 717 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $584.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $554.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

