Signaturefd LLC Sells 142 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

TMO opened at $464.36 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.25 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $514.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.13.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

