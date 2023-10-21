Signaturefd LLC Sells 15,526 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $52,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.59 and its 200 day moving average is $140.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.89 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

