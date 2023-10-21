Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Shares Up 1.2%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. 61,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the average session volume of 12,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Silver Lake Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Silver Lake Resources Stock Performance

About Silver Lake Resources

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

