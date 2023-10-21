Simmons First National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Simmons First National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a payout ratio of 51.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.85 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,577.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,446,000 after buying an additional 318,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after buying an additional 109,728 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,362,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after buying an additional 43,742 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

