Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

CL opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

