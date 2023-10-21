Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $137.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

