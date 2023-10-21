Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 221 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 17,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,903,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

AMGN stock opened at $278.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

