Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $437.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $410.07 and a 52 week high of $500.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.47. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

