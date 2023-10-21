Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $102.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

