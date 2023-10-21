Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $176.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

