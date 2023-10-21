Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

CMCSA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.96.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

