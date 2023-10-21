Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,632,992,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

