Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Entegris by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.17, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.