Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 392 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $200.42 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $157.50 and a one year high of $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.30.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

