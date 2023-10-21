Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

SKYH stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.39. Sky Harbour Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 142.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

