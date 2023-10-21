Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 191,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 226,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.97 target price on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
Skyharbour Resources Trading Up 9.6 %
Skyharbour Resources Company Profile
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
