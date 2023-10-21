SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -298.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.4 %

SL Green Realty stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $44.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

