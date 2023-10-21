SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.52. SL Green Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.19.

SLG opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -42.48%.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 988,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 600,284 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

