Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €32.10 ($33.79) and last traded at €32.04 ($33.73). 6,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.02 ($33.71).

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is €31.64 and its 200-day moving average is €30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -228.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

