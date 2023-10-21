Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Shares Down 4.4%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 1,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

