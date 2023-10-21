Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 115.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of Sonoco Products worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $4,201,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 16.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 17.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

SON opened at $50.96 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

