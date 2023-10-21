Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Shares Up 65.7%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 65.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Source Energy Services Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.