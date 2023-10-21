South Plains Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

South Plains Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 97.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.61. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

SPFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on South Plains Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noe G. Valles bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $618,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,962.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 130.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in South Plains Financial by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 40.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

