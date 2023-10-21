S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $7.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.90. The firm has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $287.31 and a one year high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total value of $78,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $679,363.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.14.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

