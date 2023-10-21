SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,275 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.7% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 376,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,227,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SRLN opened at $41.54 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

