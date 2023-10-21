SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $183.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.67 and its 200-day moving average is $180.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

