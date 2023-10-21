SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.59. 12,785,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538,098. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

