SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $183.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

