SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $24,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,785,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,098. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

