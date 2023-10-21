SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $111.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.05 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.21.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

