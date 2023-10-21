Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPLK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research cut Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.21.

Get Splunk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Splunk

Splunk Trading Down 0.3 %

SPLK opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $69.15 and a 12-month high of $148.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -447.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.83.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after buying an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after buying an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 706,115 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.