SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

