STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.22.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

STAA stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 352,644 shares of company stock worth $13,936,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

