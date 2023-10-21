STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Trading 8.4% Higher

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 10,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 6,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

