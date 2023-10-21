StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ESTE. Mizuho increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Capital One Financial lowered Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

ESTE opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.07. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $444,730.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $444,730.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 10,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $223,836.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,083,834 shares of company stock valued at $74,316,242. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 79,755 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 766,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

