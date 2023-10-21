StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Down 40.0 %

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.01. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

