StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.