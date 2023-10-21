StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALIM

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp purchased 579,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,810.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,835,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,071,172.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 27.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in Alimera Sciences by 543.9% during the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,659,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.