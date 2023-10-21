StockNews.com Upgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.63.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Baidu by 0.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Baidu by 212.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Baidu by 22.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

