StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Stock Price Down 10.6%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.93. 15,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 10,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of StorageVault Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.0021 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

