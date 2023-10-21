Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.74.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.12. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after purchasing an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,154,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 538,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,744,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,563,000 after purchasing an additional 503,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204,757 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Featured Articles

