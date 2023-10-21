SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $5.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SunPower from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded SunPower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.55.

SunPower Price Performance

SPWR opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $891.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.91.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

