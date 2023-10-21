Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.78

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 76643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,410,000 after buying an additional 461,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,276,000 after buying an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,474,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,636,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after buying an additional 39,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after buying an additional 38,453 shares during the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

